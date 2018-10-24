Morgan Griffith hydropower legislation signed into law

Published Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, 9:20 am

morgan griffithPresident Trump on Tuesday signed into law legislation that includes a bill authored by Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith, the Promoting Closed-Loop Pumped Storage Hydropower Act.

The Promoting Closed-Loop Pumped Storage Hydropower Act streamlines the licensing process imposed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for closed-loop pumped storage hydropower projects. It was signed into law as part of the America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018, a product of bicameral agreement between the House and the Senate.

The House passed the America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 on September 13, and the Senate passed it on October 10.

“I am glad that President Trump has signed into law my legislation making commonsense reforms to licensing for closed-loop pumped storage hydropower projects,” Griffith said. “These projects provide renewable energy and can potentially use existing infrastructure, including abandoned mines. Enactment of this legislation opens doors for economic development and for an ‘all of the above’ energy policy.”

