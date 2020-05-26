Morgan Griffith backs lawsuit challenging constitutionality of proxy voting in House
Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) is backing a planned lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to prevent the House of Representatives from implementing a proxy voting plan.
Griffith comments on the suit:
“The proxy voting plan passed by House Democrats allows members not physically present to cast votes, clearly disregarding the Constitution’s requirement of a quorum physically present in the House of Representatives to do business. Since the House majority will not stand up for the Constitution, it is appropriate to ask the courts to step in.”
