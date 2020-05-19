Griffith backs bill to encourage American manufacturing, technological leadership

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for the United States to secure critical supply chains and promote domestic manufacturing and technology.

As part of a legislative agenda to reassert American leadership in these areas and reduce dependence on competitors such as China, Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) today introduced the Advancing Quantum Computing Act and joined as an original cosponsor the Manufacturing API, Drugs, and Excipients (MADE) in America Act of 2020. He issued the following statement:

“We can’t depend on other countries, particularly competitors such as China, to guarantee American economic leadership, shield our stockpile of critical supplies, or secure the benefits of technological progress to our people. It is up to us to do that.

“Fortunately, America has always been a nation of builders and inventors. The bills introduced today with my backing will draw on that characteristic of ours. They will encourage the return of manufacturing to the United States, protect critical medical supplies, and pursue advances in technology, all while creating jobs and growing the economy in the United States.”

The Advancing Quantum Computing Act, introduced by Griffith, identifies how quantum computing can benefit our economy and identifies and mitigates risks to the supply chain.

The MADE in America Act, introduced with Griffith as an original cosponsor by Congressman Buddy Carter (R-GA) and others, provides a tax credit for companies making pharmaceutical and medical products in distressed zones within the United States.

