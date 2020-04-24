Morgan Griffith applauds FCC action opening 6 GHz band for use

The FCC unanimously approved on Thursday opening the 6 GHz band for unlicensed use, a move that Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith feels is essential with people at home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“As millions of Americans work and learn from home during the coronavirus public health emergency, we see yet again how vital fast and reliable Internet service is in the present era,” Griffith said. “Making the 6 GHz band available for unlicensed use will allow more spectrum for innovative uses at higher speeds, a particular benefit to rural areas. By taking this step today, the FCC has reasserted its commitment to American leadership in wireless technology and bridging the digital divide.”

Griffith sent a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai earlier this year encouraging making the 6 GHz band available for unlicensed use.

