 

Morgan Griffith announces service academy nominations

Published Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, 6:12 am

morgan griffithCongressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) has announced the names of his nominees to the United States Service Academies.

“Each year I have the honor to nominate a limited number of young men and women to United States Service Academies. These outstanding students represent the best of Southwest Virginia, and they deserve our thanks for their willingness to serve our country. I am proud to nominate them and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

Ninth District Nominees

U.S. Air Force Academy

Carianne Kinder – Bluefield
Andrew Wheatley – Wise
Elijah Hadfield – Bent Mountain
Garrett Kuchan – Christiansburg
Ethan Wilson – Christiansburg
Luke Horn – Whitewood

U.S. Naval Academy

Cody Hodge – Floyd
Lydia Peton – Christiansburg
Ethan Wilson – Christiansburg
Luke Horn – Whitewood

U.S. Military Academy

Faith Myers – Marion
William Baker – Mendota
Ethan Wilson – Christiansburg

