Morgan Griffith announces service academy nominations

Published Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, 6:12 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) has announced the names of his nominees to the United States Service Academies.

“Each year I have the honor to nominate a limited number of young men and women to United States Service Academies. These outstanding students represent the best of Southwest Virginia, and they deserve our thanks for their willingness to serve our country. I am proud to nominate them and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

Ninth District Nominees

U.S. Air Force Academy

Carianne Kinder – Bluefield

Andrew Wheatley – Wise

Elijah Hadfield – Bent Mountain

Garrett Kuchan – Christiansburg

Ethan Wilson – Christiansburg

Luke Horn – Whitewood

U.S. Naval Academy

Cody Hodge – Floyd

Lydia Peton – Christiansburg

Ethan Wilson – Christiansburg

Luke Horn – Whitewood

U.S. Military Academy

Faith Myers – Marion

William Baker – Mendota

Ethan Wilson – Christiansburg

Related