Morgan Griffith announces $240K grant to Appalachian Virginia

Published Monday, Sep. 16, 2019

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) comments after the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) approved a grant of $240,000 to the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development to administer ARC in Virginia’s Appalachian counties and independent cities, which include most jurisdictions of the Ninth Congressional District.

“The Appalachian Regional Commission is an important partner in supporting economic development, infrastructure, and quality-of-life projects in Virginia’s Appalachian region. As a strong supporter of the Appalachian Regional Commission, I welcome this $240,000 grant so it can continue its valuable efforts in our communities.”