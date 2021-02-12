More winter weather on the way: VDOT offers driving safety tips

VDOT is warning the public that another winter storm with significant possibility of freezing rain will impact much of Virginia beginning Friday evening and continuing into Saturday.

During the storm, if ice is on the roads, VDOT strongly advises against all travel. The public should closely monitor weather reports and road conditions in their area as well as along their route of travel since conditions may change within relatively short distances.

If you must travel:

. Make smooth, precise movements with the steering wheel and anticipate lane changes, turns, and curves well in advance Use VDOT’s free 511 toolsto check road conditions along your route and at your destination

Behind the weather system affecting Virginia Friday into Saturday there is another storm system projected to impact the Commonwealth early next week. Residents should keep a close eye on weather forecasts since both weather systems have the potential to severely disrupt travel over next few days.

VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

