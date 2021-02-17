More weather-related schedule updates from VHSL
The VHSL wrestling championship schedules at both the Salem Civic Center and the Virginia Beach Sports Center have been updated.
The decision to reschedule was made with the safety of VHSL competitors, coaches, officials, tournament management team, and media covering the championships in mind.
Salem Civic Center
- Class 1 – Saturday
- Class 3 – Sunday
- Class 2 – Monday
Virginia Beach Sports Center
- Class 4 – Saturday (Morning Session)
- Class 5 – Saturday (Evening Session)
- Class 6 – Sunday (Morning Session)
Schedule links
VHSL Class 2, 5, 6 state swimming events postponed
Class 6 swimming events, originally scheduled for Friday at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center, have been postponed.
The decision to postpone the event was made with the safety of VHSL competitors, coaches, officials, and meet management team in mind.
“Each of our postponements require a tremendous amount of coordination between League staff and the venue directors to find dates based on the availability of those facilities,” said VHSL Assistant Director Shawn Knight. “We appreciate our venues willingness and flexibility to work with us to host our championships.”
The swimming events for all classifications are rescheduled as follows:
- Class 2 – March 6 at Christiansburg Aquatic Center
- Class 3 – Feb. 25 at Christiansburg Aquatic Center
- Class 4 – Feb. 23 at Christiansburg Aquatic Center
- Class 5 – Feb. 24 at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center
- Class 6 – Feb. 25 at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center