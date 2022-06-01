100K pounds of food donated during Stamp Out Hunger campaign

The 2022 Stamp Out Hunger campaign will provide more than 95,000 meals to those in need in the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s 25-country service area.

During the one-day effort hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers on May 14, 11,196 pounds of food was collected.

Volunteers worked at local post offices to sort the items.

The total pounds from across the participating locations were:

Lynchburg: 39,225 pounds

Northern Shenandoah Valley: 23,564 pounds

Shenandoah Valley: 14,187 pounds

Charlottesville: 13,540 pounds

Harrisonburg: 9,743 pounds

Staunton: 7,313 pounds

Waynesboro: 6,723 pounds

“We’re thrilled to have Stamp Out Hunger back after a multi-year break and are immensely grateful for the letter carriers who made this event possible as well as the generosity of those who donated food”, said Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “Stamp Out Hunger comes at a critical time as families who rely on free or reduced-price school meals for their children look to food-assistance programs during the summer.”

During the summer, food banks generally see a decline in community food donations. This food drive helps the pantry be in a better position to support families experiencing hunger.

The 2023 campaign will take place on May 13, 2023.

To learn more about how you can support the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, visit https://www.brafb.org/.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

