More than $1 million available for Virginia arts, humanities organizations

Virginia arts and humanities councils will receive more than $1 million in federal funds designated for emergency relief to arts and cultural organizations affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, according to a joint statement by Virginia Humanities and Virginia Commission for the Arts.

The funds are part of the CARES Act passed by Congress in March. The $2 trillion aid package includes $75 million each for the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), a portion of which will be sent to state and territorial arts and humanities councils to redistribute to nonprofit organizations in need.

Application information and eligibility requirements are now available on VirginiaHumanities.org and Arts.Virginia.gov.

The deadline for museums, historic sites, and educational and cultural institutions to apply to Virginia Humanities is April 30 and the deadline for arts agencies to apply to the Virginia Commission for the Arts is May 8.

Virginia arts and cultural organizations can also apply directly to the NEH and NEA for aid of up to $300,000 (NEH) and $50,000 (NEA).

