Moore, Shellenberger push No. 5 UVA past No. 13 Richmond, 18-10

Fifth-ranked Virginia got goals from 10 different players to pace an 18-10 win over #13 Richmond at Klöckner Stadium on Saturday.

The Cavaliers (8-2) outscored the Spiders (4-4) 7-2 in the first quarter to take an early lead. Five different Cavaliers dented the scoreboard to pace the UVA attack. Trailing 1-0, Matt Moore tied the game, 1-1, with 9:06 left in the opening frame.

The unassisted shot from his knees made Moore the 19th player in UVA program history with 100 career goals. UVA won the ensuing faceoff and 34 seconds later Connor Shellenberger gave UVA the lead for good.

Richmond bounced back to make it a closer game in the second quarter. The Spiders started the period on a 3-1 run. Dalton Young capped the run with a goal via a Sean Menges helper with 1:40 left in the first half. UVA responded with 14 seconds left in the second quarter when Shellenberger found Payton Cormier to send the Cavaliers into the intermission with a 9-5 lead.

Young scored at 11:58 in the third quarter to get the second half scoring started. It cut Richmond’s deficit to three goals, 9-6. It was the closest the Spiders got. UVA responded with an 8-1 run to take a commanding 17-7 lead.

Cormier’s man-up goal on a Shellenberger helper with 8:35 in the game put a stamp on the streak. At one point during the run UVA held Richmond scoreless for 13:18.

Virginia emptied its bench and Richmond closed the game on a 3-1 spurt in a losing effort.

