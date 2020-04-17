Monticello Cup Awards winner announced virtually

Published Friday, Apr. 17, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Monticello Wine Trail held its first virtual Monticello Cup Wine Awards ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the top wines from the 30th Annual Monticello Cup Wine Competition.

The competition took place at the beginning of March this year and winners were scheduled to be announced during the postponed Monticello AVA Wine Week.

“These are unprecedented times and we are so grateful for the support of our entire community. The members of the Monticello Wine Trail will continue to do what we do best and make great wine in order to prepare for the brighter days ahead when we reopen,” said MWT President George Hodson.

Twenty-six MWT wineries competed in the 2020 Monticello Cup Wine Competition, a friendly competition among wineries in the Monticello American Viticultural Area (AVA). This year’s competition was coordinated by Frank Morgan from Drink What You Like – A Wine Blog.

Morgan noted, “I’m honored to be part of the 2020 Monticello Cup Awards that recognize local winemakers and their world-class wines. The history, viticultural diversity, wines, and people make the Monticello region one of the most exciting wine regions in the U.S.”

This year there were 13 gold medals, 56 silver and 2 bronze medals awarded out of the 71 Monticello AVA wines that were entered. The Top 3 White Wines were the 2019 V2 from Keswick Vineyards, 2017 Petit Manseng from Michael Shaps Wineworks, and the 2012 Brut Reserve from Trump Winery. The Top 3 red wines were the 2017 Jefferson’s Own Estate Reserve from Jefferson Vineyards, the 2017 Cabernet Franc from Michael Shaps Wineworks, and the 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon from Pollak Vineyards.

Of the Top 6 wines, Pollak Vineyards’ 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon was awarded the Monticello Cup for being the highest overall scoring wine of the competition.

“The combination of a great team supported by focused ownership in an exceptional vintage should lead to outstanding wine,” commented Pollak Vineyards’ Winemaker Benoit Pineau.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments