Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series moves to Pocono

NBC Sports heads to “The Tricky Triangle” in Long Pond, Pa., this weekend to present live “Radio Style” coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 from Pocono Raceway this Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

NBC Sports will air trackside coverage starting Friday at 5 p.m., including Xfinity Series racing from Iowa this Saturday, July 27, at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Entering Sunday’s Cup Series race, Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, leads the regular season standings with 783 points and 2 wins, followed byKyle Busch (780 points, 4 wins) and Kevin Harvick (691 points, 1 win). They will battle against Denny Hamlin (669 points, 2 wins), Brad Keselowski (663 points, 3 wins) andKurt Busch (638 points, 1 win). Kyle Busch won at Pocono back in June, his third victory in the last four Pocono races. Logano, Hamlin, Keselowski and Kurt Busch are all past winners at Pocono Raceway.

Last weekend, Kevin Harvick and the #4 team bested Denny Hamlin and the #11 team in a final lap thriller at New Hampshire. It was Harvick’s first win of the season.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series coverage begins Saturday 9 a.m. ET with the first practice on NBCSN, followed by final practice at 11 a.m. ET and qualifying at 4 p.m. Coverage of race-day begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green on NBCSN leading into live coverage of the Gander RV 400 at 3 p.m. ET. NBCSN will present a half-hour post-race show at 6:30 p.m. ET.

