Monday’s trash collection in Harrisonburg delayed after weather closes landfill access

Published Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, 3:59 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Harrisonburg Public Works trash collection will not be able to move forward as planned on Monday due to closure of the Rockingham County landfill following this weekend’s weather.

City sanitation crews will gather as much trash as trucks can hold on Monday. The landfill is expected to reopen on Tuesday, at which point sanitation trucks will be able to offload collected trash and resume service.

Adjustments will be made to Tuesday’s routes to gather any trash not collected today. Those with Monday collection should leave their trash out until it is collected.

Crews will visit any neighborhood not reached today on Tuesday. No changes are expected for routes normally collected on Tuesday, though it may be collected later than typically seen.

Remember – there is a trash day, but not a trash time. Give time for our crews to reach your home, as routes on Tuesday may be reached later in the day due to Monday collection being delayed.

Have your trash set out for collection by 7 a.m. on your trash day, but no earlier than 4 p.m. the day prior.

Related

Comments