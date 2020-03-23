Monday Update: Charlottesville COVID-19 response

The City of Charlottesville is adjusting the operations of some additional Parks & Recreation facilities as well as the Neighborhood Development Services Department.

Updates related to facilities and operations

Access to City facilities

City Hall Remains Closed to Public

UPDATED! Neighborhood Development Services offices are now closed to the public. Staff will continue to process currently submitted applications remotely and send notice to applicants by email or phone. Modified inspections will continue. No new Development Review applications will be accepted at this time. Applications and fees for building mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire permits may be submitted through USPS. Forms are available online and those with questions on the application process, zoning issues and property maintenance code violations can contact the office during working hours at 434-970-3182.

UPDATED! Parks & Recreation (tennis courts and basketball courts)

Parks and trails remain open; however, playgrounds are closed and now tennis courts and basketball courts are closed.

Additionally, a reminder that the Charlottesville Skate Park and Meadowcreek Golf Course are closed even though they are outdoor facilities. We encourage people to refrain from using Park Playgrounds, the Skate Park or Meadowcreek Golf Course while closed.

Visit this web page for a complete list of departments with altered schedules and resources (e.g. Courts, CAT, Parks & Recreation, Police, Social Services).

City Operations

Department of Utilities – Beginning Monday, March 23rd, Utilities field technicians will begin operating on a rotating basis, to limit the risk of exposure to themselves and the community. Additionally, when customers contact the Utility Billing Office for service appointments, they can expect brief preliminary questions regarding their current health and potential exposure to the virus. When field technicians arrive at a customer’s home, they can expect that the technician may be wearing appropriate personal protective equipment. This equipment may be used when performing certain services that require the technician to enter the interior of the home. The field technician will request that everyone follow CDC best practices for appropriate social distancing. Please know that these measures are not meant to alarm anyone, but are intended as extra precautions to protect the community as well as Utilities personnel.

Public Works (Specifically Trash & Recycling) – At this time, the City’s trash and recycling service continues to operate on its normal schedule with the following minor adjustments:

If an Annual Decal is needed, please visit www.charlottesville.org/treasurer to print and fill out the application. The application and payment may be placed in the drop boxes located between the Annex and Key Rec, on 7th Street NE or in the 6th Street alley. Alternatively, the application/payment can be mailed to PO Box 2854, Charlottesville, VA 22902. A trash decal will then be mailed to your address.

Single use stickers are temporarily unavailable at City Hall. Please visit the various retailers listed on our website www.charlottesville.org/trash who sell individual stickers.

Large Item Collection will be temporarily suspended until further notice.

Resources for the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The coronavirus resource page includes links to community resources, business resources, and volunteer/donation opportunities: www.charlottesville.org/coronavirus

Local COVID-19 Resources

The Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District has opened a hotline at (434) 972-6261 which is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions regarding the Coronavirus. The public can leave messages that will be returned as soon as possible. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, they should call 911.

The City’s website homepage features a link to the Virginia Department of Health’s primary information resources on the Coronavirus.

The Thomas Jefferson Health District’s primary online information resource is www.facebook.com/TJHealth.

Mental Health Resources

New resources are available from the Community Mental Health & Wellness Coalition: helphappenshere.org/coronavirus/

