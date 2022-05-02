Moms climb for free at The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium

Published Monday, May. 2, 2022, 12:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium invites moms to celebrate Mother’s Day at the Park with its “Mother’s Day BOGO” offer.

Guests buy one three-hour ticket and get a free ticket for mom to climb, too.

“Moms deserve an adventure to celebrate all they do,” explained Park Manager Darlene Zimble. “We’re happy to treat them on their special day.”

There are two ways to get the Mother’s Day BOGO offer:

Book online: Visit myadventurepark.com/event/moms-climb-free-on-mothers-day-vbap/ to book the ticket type “Mother’s Day BOGO.” To get the discount, add two tickets to the shopping cart and the discount is applied at checkout.

Visit myadventurepark.com/event/moms-climb-free-on-mothers-day-vbap/ to book the ticket type “Mother’s Day BOGO.” To get the discount, add two tickets to the shopping cart and the discount is applied at checkout. Book by phone: Call 757-385-4947 and ask for the Mother’s Day BOGO.

Like this: Like Loading...