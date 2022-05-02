augusta free press news

Moms climb for free at The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, May. 2, 2022, 12:06 pm

The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium
Photo courtesy The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium.

The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium invites moms to celebrate Mother’s Day at the Park with its “Mother’s Day BOGO” offer.

Guests buy one three-hour ticket and get a free ticket for mom to climb, too.

“Moms deserve an adventure to celebrate all they do,” explained Park Manager Darlene Zimble.  “We’re happy to treat them on their special day.”

There are two ways to get the Mother’s Day BOGO offer:


