Molson Coors donates 120,000 meals to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Published Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, 9:26 am

Molson Coors Beverage Company is donating 120,000 meals to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank as part of its community giving program.

The program will support food pantries facing increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 10 hometown and brewery-based markets.

In total, Molson Coors will donate nearly 3 million meals.

“As the number of people impacted by COVID-19 continues to grow, food insecurity has become a community crisis and food banks are seeing unprecedented demand. We’re committed to meeting the needs in the communities where we work and live,” said Lori Michelin, brewery vice president at Molson Coors.

“We believe everyone should have enough to eat. And while we had to adapt how we distribute food this year, we do not lose sight of the fact that—packed alongside the cans, boxes and produce—we also provide hope and encouragement,” said Michael McKee, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank CEO. With such unprecedented need in our community, we are extremely grateful for the support of Molson Coors, whose generosity enables us to combat hunger, right here at home.”

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has seen a 22 percent increase in visits by individuals to their partner pantries and Food Bank program sites from March through September, compared to the same time last year.

Since the pandemic began, 17 percent of all visits to pantries have been made by people who had not accessed food assistance in the network before.

Molson Coors is continuing to make an impact in a meaningful and relevant way, helping those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic by donating canned water, producing hand sanitizer, and providing relief funds supporting those in the bar and restaurant industry.

“This program is a direct reflection of our commitment to improve our neighborhoods and invest in initiatives that build resilient communities,” said Michelin. “The work being done on a local level is especially important, and we’ll continue to find more ways to give back and make a positive impact.”

