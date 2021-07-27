Modern online betting trends

The online betting market, despite the complicated epidemiological situation in the world, does not lose its position. Experts predict that betting revenue will grow by at least 50% in the next two to three years. It is not hard to believe this because every year, new bookmaker companies appear on the sports betting market. Newcomers and old-timers of the industry are constantly developing, improving, and setting new trends.

Most sports and eSports betting sites also have a dedicated section — online casinos. From one account, users can predict the outcome of matches, read Sweet Bonanza Slot by Pragmatic Play Review, and play slot machines, blackjack, roulette. The best online casino and slot bookmakers quickly conduct transactions, accept many currencies, and offer dozens of bonuses for sports betting and gambling.

What is modern gambling?

Today, every major bookmaker has its own website. Moreover, most new companies operate exclusively online. To provide players with comfortable conditions for betting and analytics, site operators do the following:

Adaptation to mobile devices. Each operator has not only a responsive website but also a separate application. The client program solves a lot of problems. This helps to bypass blockages and get maximum optimization. The results are processed instantly in the application. This is especially important for those who prefer to bet exclusively in a live format.

Esports is becoming a top area. Esports betting emerged not so long ago. In a short time, this type of sporting event has gathered millions of bettors worldwide due to the unpredictability of most matches and the wide lineup.

Demand for exotic bets. Horse racing is in demand among online bookmakers, as well as various events in political life and show business. For example, you can bet on who will become an Oscar winner or take first place at the next Eurovision Song Contest in some bookmaker offices.

Another innovation is Livescore sites. The portal provides full-fledged services, with the help of which bookmakers’ clients can view all sports events in real-time. The player receives detailed statistics both for a particular championship and for a specific match. Many such platforms have not only text statistics but also live streams.

What will betting offer in the future?

The owners of bookmaker offices closely follow the technical progress and try to introduce the latest innovations. Nowadays, you can play mini-games through VR glasses or specialized software in some clubs. Perhaps, every bettor will be able to sit inside a real office or at the stadium right from home in the future. It is also important that betting continues to develop in a legal direction. The popularity of sites officially registered with the state regulator is only growing.