Mobile hotspots available to borrow from Augusta County Library

Need a wireless internet connection? Check out one of the Augusta County Library’s new mobile hotspots.

Hotspots may be picked up any ACL location (except for Deerfield, which remains closed to the public), and they must be returned to an ACL location. Availability may be checked via the online catalog (www.valleylibraries.org), or by calling your desired ACL location.

Most of these hotspots use the Sprint/T-Mobile network, but there are two that use Verizon, so coverage will depend upon the provider.

Fast facts

One hotspot per household at one time

Must be 18 years of age or older to check out

Connect up to 10 devices to the mobile hotspot

Overdue mobile hotspots will be disabled after 24 hours if not returned to the library.

Must be returned to any Augusta County Library location (Fishersville, Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft, or Weyers Cave) and may not be returned in any book drop.

For questions or more information about these mobile hotspot checkouts, visit https://www.augustacountylibrary.org/mobile-hotspots, or contact the Augusta County Library at 540-885-3961 or ask@augustacountylibrary.org.

The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville.

There are six additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft, and Weyers Cave.

