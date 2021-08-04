Mobi on the Mall offers COVID-19 vaccination access on the Downtown Mall

The City of Charlottesville is working with the Blue Ridge Health District to offer an opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations every week on the Downtown Mall in front of City Hall.

BRHD’s mobile vaccination unit, “Mobi,” will be parked in front of the Ting Pavilion every Monday from 1-3 p.m. beginning Aug. 9 for any staff or community member interested in receiving the vaccine. The schedule is currently set for six weeks but could be extended if vaccinations at that location are consistent.

Mobi will be scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 1-3 p.m. for the week of the Labor Day holiday

Mobi will be administering both Johnson & Johnson (single dose) and Pfizer (double dose) vaccines. Individuals who receive Pfizer will be scheduled for their second dose on the spot (the second dose appointment will either be a return visit to the mobile unit or a special onsite visit at the persons home or office).

No identification or insurance is needed to get vaccinated. Minors 12 to 17 years of age must be accompanied by a consenting adult.