M&M Milling to invest $2.3M to establish location in Isle of Wight

M&M Milling will create 15 new jobs and invest $2.3 million to establish a new milling facility in Isle of Wight County.

The facility will purchase Virginia-grown shelled corn, grind it into fine flour to mix with other materials for use as a stabilizer, extender, and colorant in the glue used in the manufacture of plywood. Over the next three years, the company is committing to purchase at least $2.3 million, or 575,000 bushels, of Virginia-grown corn, 100 percent of all expected agricultural purchases.

“The agriculture and forestry industries are part of this Commonwealth’s legacy in part because we offer businesses of all sizes the infrastructure, favorable operating costs, and skilled workers they need to grow and thrive,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “In choosing to locate their facility in Isle of Wight County, M&M Milling is bringing new jobs and economic vitality to rural Virginia while also generating market opportunities for our hardworking farmers.”

Founded in 2000 by southwest Arkansas farmer Holmes Morel, M&M Milling is a contract processor specializing in grinding, sizing, and packaging agricultural materials. What began as a small mill on a family farm has now expanded to serve multiple industries including wood products and animal feed. This facility will be the fifth milling location for M&M Milling, joining operations in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

“M&M Milling’s investment in Isle of Wight County highlights the connection between agriculture and forestry in Virginia, establishing a new market for our corn farmers while also supporting wood products manufacturing,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “I am pleased that the Commonwealth could partner with Isle of Wight through the AFID program to support a company impacting Virginia’s first and third largest industries.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome M&M Milling to the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “With multiple locations in the southeast United States, the company’s decision to locate in Isle of Wight County is a strong testament to the region’s motivated workforce and strategic location. Creating jobs and attracting capital investment in rural Virginia is a top priority of this administration, and we are confident M&M Milling will be a valuable partner and employer.”

“M&M Milling is honored to have received support from Isle of Wight County and the Commonwealth of Virginia as we open our first East Coast operation to expand our scope,” said Holmes Morel, M&M Milling founder. “We hope it is only the beginning of a great relationship and impact on such a wonderful community and state.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Isle of Wight County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $50,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund to assist Isle of Wight County with the project. The company is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

“Agriculture is an important economic driver in Isle of Wight County and across the Commonwealth thanks to businesses such as M&M Milling,” said Sen. Louise Lucas. “I am thankful to M&M for their commitment to bring new jobs and investment to the region and for their support of Virginia agriculture.”

“M&M Milling’s announcement means welcoming a bold, new partner and innovator to Virginia’s largest industry, agriculture,” said Del. Emily Brewer. “This huge investment in our hardworking farmers will create new economic opportunities across rural Virginia.”

“We could not be more pleased to welcome this established, successful, and growing agribusiness into our community,” said Chairman of the Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors William M. McCarty. “We believe that the future is very bright for this firm, and we value and appreciate the partnership between the Commonwealth of Virginia, our county, and M&M Milling to bring good-paying jobs, significant capital investments as well as purchases from nearby farms as part of their production process.”

