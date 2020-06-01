MLBPA sets out proposal for getting 2020 season under way

Published Monday, Jun. 1, 2020, 10:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Owners want an 82-game season. Players want 114 games, and more money.

Actually, the owners want more money, too – or at the least, to lose less money.

The two sides have set out their ideals for a 2020 season. Time to get to compromise.

The proposal from the MLBPA would have a season running from June 30 to Oct. 31, with the postseason in November.

The longer season with more games is the fiscal foundation for the request from players to receive a full pro-rated share of their 2020 salaries.

The proposal from owners from a couple of weeks ago tied salaries to a 50-50 split of revenues from 2020, which you’d have to expect at this point will be entirely from TV, based on current assumptions about social distancing.

It’s possible there could be fans in attendance as the season goes on, but at the very least you’re going to see a significant diminution of revenues on the live-event side.

The MLBPA proposal also includes deferred salaries in the event of a canceled 2020 postseason, which doesn’t seem likely, but you have to account for that, and options for players who want to sit out due to concerns over COVID-19 to be able to do so without losing salary or service time.

The players proposal also assumes expanded playoffs, commitment from players for broadcast enhancements featuring additional on-field mics, and an offer for an offseason All-Star Game and Home Run Derby to generate additional league revenues.

The calendar having turned to June now, time is of the essence, with the expectation that teams would need to undergo a Spring Training 2.0 to get players ready for games beginning at the end of the month.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments