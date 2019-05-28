MLB Trade Deadline: Which pitchers could be traded as July trade deadline approaches?

The Major League Baseball season is roughly 50 games old. As spring turns to summer this week, teams will begin looking at add pitching for a run at the playoffs. A few surprises have already caught onlookers’ eyes. The Minnesota Twins have looked strong in the American League Central. The Tamp Bay Rays are holding their own in the American League East. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies personnel moves over the last two offseasons is proving fruitful. Baseball fans can visit buffalo slots to wager on the latest MLB games and predict the teams that will win the biggest games of the week.

As every season, there will be buyers and sellers as the July 31st trade deadline looms. Every contender and pretender need high-quality pitching down the stretch. So, which pitchers will be on the move and ready to power their new teams to the playoffs?

Zack Wheeler – New York Mets

The New York Mets are two games under .500 and in third place in the National League East at the time of writing. Despite their offseason moves, the Mets have struggled to overcome rivals Philadelphia and the Atlanta Braves.

The Mets will have a big decision to make as June progresses. Pitcher Zack Wheeler is in his final year as a New York player and will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. The Mets will deal Wheeler if the playoffs are out of reach. They could even trade the pitcher if a wild card place is the best the Mets can achieve.

Wheeler hasn’t been great this year posting a 3-3 record along with a 4.74 ERA.

Madison Bumgarner – San Francisco Giants

Madison Bumgarner is in the final season of a five-year, $35 million contract. The San Francisco Giants ace is still under 30 and should have plenty of suitors chasing him this summer. San Francisco is dead last in the National League West and look unlikely to overhaul the 11.5 games that separate themselves and first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

The left-handed hurler is just 3-4 in 11 starts so far this year. Some of that is due to the poor team around him. Good left-handed pitching is hard to come by, so expect Bumgarner to move before the deadline passes. The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are keeping tabs on him.

Trevor Bauer – Cleveland Indians

The San Diego Padres attempted to sign Cleveland Indians co-ace Trevor Bauer in early May. The deal didn’t come off, but the Padres will most likely revisit it as June and July come around. The Indians are already eight games behind the Twins in the AL Central and with Bauer’s contract going to arbitration in the summer, Cleveland could deal him.

San Diego have got strong pitching thus far, but want to fortify their rotation to push for a playoff place. While the Indians have made the playoffs in recent season, San Diego is hungry for a postseason berth. Bauer has started 11 games and tallied a 4-3 record with a 3.95 ERA. Cleveland is paying Bauer $13m this season.

