MLB proposes 60-game 2020 season after meeting between Manfred, Clark

We may finally be on the verge of a 2020 MLB season.

MLB has sent a proposal to MLBPA for a 60-game season to begin July 19 with players receiving full pro-rated salaries.

That would come to 37 percent of contracted pay for 2020.

Players had been set to earn nearly $4 billion in salaries in 2020 before the COVID-19 shutdown.

The proposal includes an expanded playoff format.

The framework for the deal was hashed out in a meeting on Tuesday between MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark.

We’re thisclose to being able to go back to thinking about booing the Houston Astros.

Story by Chris Graham

