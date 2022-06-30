MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for June 30
Major League Baseball is going to have plenty of games on Thursday, which allows us to make some great money from MLB player props today. Continue reading below to get our best MLB prop bets today, including our favorite picks.
Once a novelty wager, today MLB player prop bets have become some of the most popular wagers to place online.
We’ll highlight three MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.
Check out our best MLB player props of the day below.
Best MLB Player Props Today (June 30): Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Total Bases (-120)
With our first MLB player prop of the night, let’s go with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees have over 1.5 total bases. Aaron Judge has been our guy for most of the season and he’s typically come through for us.
He only has two at-bats against Luis Garcia, but Judge is one of the best hitters in all baseball, especially against right-handed pitching. He’s currently hitting .290 on the season and is coming off a game where he hit an absolute blast. He also managed to play well against the Houston Astros in the last game of a four-game series as he ended up with one home run and three RBIs.
On the season, his advanced numbers are almost video game like. He has an average exit velocity in the 99th percentile, a max exit velocity in the 99th percentile, and an xWOBA in the 100th percentile.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 30): Kyle Tucker Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)
For our second MLB player prop of the night, let’s go with Kyle Tucker to have over 1.5 total bases. We took Kyle Tucker a few days ago and he was able to come through for us. He’s one of the best hitters in all of baseball this season and there’s a legitimate argument to be made that he could be one of the best pure hitters in the game. He’s hitting .256 on the season and has 15 home runs. The Astros are going to be facing Luis Severino and that should be good news for us because Kyle Tucker currently has an average exit velocity of 95.5 MPH against him. In his three at-bats, he’s already managed to hit one home run.
On the season, Kyle Tucker also has some impressive advanced number as he’s going to be coming into this one with a max exit velocity in the 79th percentile, a barrel percentage in the 70th percentile, and an xwOBA in the 97th percentile.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 30): Rowdy Tellez Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)
With our final MLB betting prop of the night, let’s go with Rowdy Tellez to have over 1.5 total bases. Rowdy Tellez has been a stud to start the season as he’s currently hitting .249 and has blasted 15 home runs. In his last three games, he’s managed to leave the yard four times. The Milwaukee Brewers are going to be taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh has one of the worst bullpens and rotations in all of baseball.
Rowdy Tellez has only faced JT Brubaker twice in his career, but he’s managed to go 1-2 with a home run against him and has an average exit velocity of 104.1 MPH.