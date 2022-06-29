MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for June 29
Major League Baseball is going to have plenty of games on Wednesday, which allows us to make some great money from MLB player props today. Continue reading below to get our best MLB prop bets today, including our favorite picks.
Once a novelty wager, today MLB player prop bets have become some of the most popular wagers to place online.
We’ll highlight three MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.
Check out our best MLB player props of the day below.
Best MLB Player Props Today (June 29): Francisco Lindor Over 0.5 Total Bases (-185)
With our first MLB player prop of the night, let’s go with Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets they have over 0.5 total bases against Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros. The Houston Astros have been one of the best teams in baseball and a huge part of that is because of Justin Verlander. However, Francisco Lindor has found prior success against Verlander throughout his career in a huge sample size. Lindor’s currently hitting .314 against him in 39 plate appearances and also has an average exit velocity of nearly 90 MPH.
Francisco Lindor is going to be coming into this one playing much better than he was a year ago, but there’s no question that he could still be better. He’s hitting .245 and has belted 12 home runs on the season.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 29): Kyle Tucker Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)
With our second MLB player prop of the night, let’s go with Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros to have over 1.5 total bases against Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Although Walker and Kyle Tucker have only faced each other twice, Tucker’s hitting .500 against him and has an average exit velocity of 101.3 MPH.
For the odds that we can get Kyle Tucker, it seems like a no-brainer to take him. He’s going to be coming into this one hitting .255 on the season and has already belted 15 home runs. His advanced have been elite this season as the 25-year-old currently has a max exit velocity in the 79th percentile, an xwOBA in the 97th percentile, an xBA in the 93rd percentile, and a barrel percentage in the 79th percentile.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 29): Joc Pederson Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)
With our final MLB betting play of the night, let’s go with Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants have over 1.5 total bases against Rony Garcia and the Detroit Tigers. Rony Garcia doesn’t have much experience against the current San Francisco Giants lineup and has never thrown against Joc Pederson. He’s going to be coming into this one with a 4.57 ERA and a WHIP over 1.
Joc Pederson has been one of the better hitters in all of baseball this season as he’s currently hitting .274 and has belted 17 home runs. His advanced stats also suggest that there’s not going to be any regression anytime soon as he currently has an average exit velocity in the 99th percentile, a max exit velocity in the 89th percentile, a hard-hit percentage in the 98th percentile, and a barrel percentage in the 98th percentile.