MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for June 27

Major League Baseball is going to have plenty of games on Monday, which allows us to make some great money from MLB player props today. Continue reading below to get our best MLB prop bets today, including our three favorite picks.

How to Bet on MLB Player Props Tonight (June 27)

Betting on MLB player props has never been easier. Even if sports betting isn’t legal in your state, US residents can cash in on the best MLB prop bets at the top offshore sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on MLB player props tonight and claim a free $25 player props bet from BetOnline, one of the best baseball betting sites.

Once a novelty wager, today MLB player prop bets have become some of the most popular wagers to place online.

We’ll highlight three MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.

Check out our best MLB player props of the day below.

Best MLB Player Props Today (June 27): Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Total Bases (-140)

Bet Aaron Judge Play Under -110 Over -140

With our first MLB player prop of the night, let’s go with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees to have over 1.5 at total bases. Judge is going to be coming into this one hitting .294 on the season and leading the league in home runs with 28. He’s been a force at the plate this year and with the Yankees taking on an Oakland Athletics team that has the seventh-worst team ERA in baseball, Aaron Judge should be able to come through for us here.

Judge hit a walk-off home run in his most recent game against the Houston Astros and this could be the start of him getting back on track. He hasn’t necessarily been struggling the past few games, but he wasn’t playing as well as he was prior to these last few games. This is a great time for him to get back on track and he should be able to do so.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 27): Alejandro Kirk Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)

Bet Alejandro Kirk Play Over +120 Under -160

With our second MLB player prop of the night, let’s go with Alejandro Kirk to have over 1.5 total bases against the Boston Red Sox. For plus money here, it feels like a great time to be all over Kirk. He’s going to be coming into this one with a .322 batting average and his belted 10 home runs to start the season. There’s a legitimate argument that he might be the All-Star game starting catcher this season and that’s because of how well he’s managed to play.

His advanced stats show how well he’s played as he currently has an average exit velocity in the 81st percentile, a hard-hit percentage in the 73rd percentile, an xwOBA in the 98th percentile, and a barrel percentage in the 71st percentile.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 27): Carlos Correa Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Bet Carlos Correa Play Over +105 Under -135

For our final pick of the night in terms of MLB player probs, let’s go with Carlos Correa to have over 1.5 total bases. The Minnesota Twins are going to be taking on a Cleveland Guardians squad that’s been playing well to start the season. But, Carlos Correa has found plenty of success against Triston McKenzie as he’s managed to go 2-5 against him and belt two home runs. He has an average exit velocity of over 99 MPH.

Although his stats haven’t necessarily backed them up, Carlos Correa has been an elite hitter this year. He currently has an average exit velocity in the 91st percentile, a max exit velocity in the 96th percentile, an xwOBA in the 85th percentile, and a hard-hit percentage in the 90th percentile.