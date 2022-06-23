MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for June 23

Major League Baseball is going to have plenty of games on Thursday, which allows us to make some great money from MLB player props today. Continue reading below to get our best MLB prop bets today, including our three favorite picks.

Once a novelty wager, today MLB player prop bets have become some of the most popular wagers to place online.

We’ll highlight three MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.

Check out our best MLB player props of the day below.

Best MLB Player Props Today (June 23): O’Neil Cruz Over 0.5 Total Bases (-110)

O’Neil Cruz of the Pittsburgh Pirates to have over 0.5 total bases is our first player prop of the day. In his first few games with the Pittsburgh Pirates, this youngster has displayed every skill set an organization could be looking for, and he has the potential to be among the best in the league in a few years. He struggled in his most recent game, finishing 0-5, but in each of his two previous games, he managed to record at least one hit.

The Chicago Cubs, who may be the worst baseball team this season due in large part to their subpar pitching, will be the opponent the Pirates face. It should be good news for O’Neil Cruz that Justin Steele will be taking the mound for Chicago. He currently has an ERA of 4.27 and a WHIP of 1.47.

Cruz already has a max exit velocity that is in the 90th percentile and a sprint speed that is in the 97th percentile. Unfortunately, we don’t have much information about O’Neil Cruz in terms of advanced data. But his current stats we do have implies that he has a chance to beat something out and provide us the one total base we need even if he hits a slow chopper to an infielder.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 23): Jose Quintana Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Let’s stick with the same game for our second prop of the evening and take Jose Quintana to record five strikeouts. On most nights, taking Jose Quintana to have over 4.5 strikeouts isn’t going to be a smart pick, but given that the Chicago Cubs have struck out more than seven times per game in their last three games and currently rank sixth in baseball in strikeouts per game at 8.69, he should deliver for us.

In two of his last three games, Jose Quintana has struck out at least five hitters despite not having particularly strong strikeout stuff to begin the season. He has at least struck four in every game other than two coming into this one. In another performance this year, he ended up striking out nine batters.

This pick is more logical when taking into account the kind of work he has been able to do against the current Chicago Cubs lineup. In 60 plate appearances, he has kept opponents to a .245 batting average while striking out over 30% of hitters.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 23): Byron Buxton Over 1.5 Total Bases (-140)

With our final player prop of the night, let’s go with Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins to have over 1.5 total bases against the Cleveland Guardians. In Byron Buxton’s career against Zach Plesac, he’s managed to go 1-3 with a 97 MPH exit velocity. When looking at the advanced stats Byron Buxton has produced this year, it’s easy to see why he’s one of the top hitters in baseball.

Byron Buxton is going to be coming into this one with an average exit velocity in the 91st percentile, a max exit velocity in the 90th percentile, and a barrel% in the 96th percentile. He’s currently hitting only .228, but he’s also managed to belt 19 home runs. He has the power and speed to hit an extra-base hit at any moment and that’s what we’re going to hope for on Thursday.