MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for June 16

Major League Baseball is going to have 9 games on Thursday, which allows us to make some great money from MLB player props today. Continue reading below to get our best MLB prop bets today, including our three favorite picks.

Once a novelty wager, today MLB player prop bets have become some of the most popular wagers to place online.

We’ll highlight three MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.

Check out our best MLB player props of the day below.

Best MLB Player Props Today (June 16): Rafael Davers 1.5 Total Bases (-115)

Bet Rafael Devers Play Under -115 Over -115

There’s a strong case to be made that Rafael Devers could be the second MVP candidate right now behind Aaron Judge. What he’s been able to do on the offensive side of the ball this year has been ridiculous and he should continue finding success on Thursday. Coming into this game, he currently has a .332 batting average and has hit a home run in each of his last four games as he now has 16 on the season.

With him facing a righty in this game, it’s an even better time to back this pick. He’s had some success against Paul Blackburn throughout his career as well as he’s managed to have an average exit velocity of 100.3. That’s a great indication that he’s going to continue barreling up baseball in this one and be able to have at least one extra-base hit or two hits.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 16): George Springer Over 1.5 Total Bases (-115)

Bet George Springer Play Over -115 Under -115

George Springer has been on a bit of a cold streak in his last two games against the Baltimore Orioles. He’s gone 0-9 in those two games and also has struck out three times.

However, his numbers throughout the year are still impressive as he’s currently heading .271 with 12 home runs. With the Toronto Blue Jays taking on a Baltimore Orioles rotation that is one of the worst in baseball, this is the perfect time for George Springer to get back on track.

The Orioles are going to be coming into this one with the eighth-worst team era on the season, which means that they’re giving up a ton of extra-base hits and runs. George Springer needs to get back to the basics and he should be able to hit a couple of balls hard in than this one.

Springer is going to be taking on Tyler Wells and that’s great news for us because, in his one at-bat against George Springer in his career, Springer left the yard and hit a ball 97.8 mph.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 16): Jose Ramirez Over 1.5 Total Bases (-155)

Bet Jose Ramirez Play Over -155 Under +115

Jose Ramirez has a serious argument to be made that he could be a top-three pure hitter in the league. He’s going to be coming into this one with a .307 batting average and has already belted 16 home runs on the year. What’s even more remarkable is that he only has 17 strikeouts on the season, which shows that he’s putting the ball in play at an elite level.

The Guardians are going to be taking on the Colorado Rockies in Colorado, which makes this pick perfect. Coors Field is the best hitter ballpark in the league and Jose Ramirez should be able to find some success here.

The Cleveland Guardians are going to be taking on Chad Kuhl and he’s had a decent season. He currently has a 3.70 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP. However, his last few outings have been a bit disappointing. In the most recent one, he gave up five earned runs in only 4.1 innings pitched.

