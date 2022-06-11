MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for June 11

With 16 MLB games today on Saturday, some of the best baseball players will be in action on Saturday, June 11. Check out our MLB player props today and the best MLB prop bets for the games on June 11 below.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for MLB Player Props Betting

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Once a novelty wager, today MLB player props have become some of the most popular bets to place online. We’ll highlight two MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.

Below, we will go over the best MLB player props bets of the day.

Best MLB Player Props Today (June 11): Leury Garcia Over 0.5 Hits (-180)

Leury Garcia isn’t someone who is going to be a player that most people bet on, but he has found some prior success against Martin Perez of the Rangers that makes this pick a great one.

He’s currently hitting .385 (5-13) against Perez and has an average exit velocity near 90 MPH. Garcia has had a down year, only hitting .184. However, he should be able to come through for us on Saturday and help us cash this bet.

Take Garcia to have over a hit.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 11): Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Totals Bases (-110)

With Aaron Judge and the Yankees facing Matt Swarmer on Saturday, it seems like a lot better time to bet on him to have over 1.5 total bases. Swarmer has done well in his brief MLB career, with a 1.50 ERA in 12 innings this season. Aaron Judge, on the other hand, is one of the best hitters in the game, and whoever is on the mound is never an issue.

Judge is hitting .351 against right-handed pitchers this season, with 17 home runs.

Take Judge to have over 1.5 total bases.

Like this: Like Loading...