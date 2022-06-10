MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for June 10

With 15 MLB games on Friday, all of the best players in the game are going to be going at it. Check out our MLB player props below and make some money with us.

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include two of the best players in baseball.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 10): Luis Castillo Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-120)

Our favorite play of the day is going to be taking Luis Castillo to have over 5.5 strikeouts. Although the Cincinnati Reds are arguably the worst team in all of baseball, Luis Castillo has actually managed to continue the dominance that he has had throughout the past few seasons. He has 34 strikeouts in 33 innings this season. If he can give us four or five strong innings, this seems likely to hit.

The St. Louis Cardinals also have times where they don’t get anything going offensively and it’s possible that happens tonight with Castillo getting the start.

Take Castillo to have over 5.5 strikeouts.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 10): Christian Yelich Over 1.5 Totals Bases (-110)

Christian Yelich hasn’t necessarily had the best year to start the season. Quite frankly, these past few years for Yelich have been somewhat disappointing. He is hitting .230 and has only belted five home runs.

Despite the struggles that he has had throughout the year, he has managed to do a great job against Erick Fedde throughout his career and that’s who’s going to be on the mound for the Washington Nationals. Christian Yelich has managed to hit .429 against Fedde with a double.

Take Yelich to have over 1.5 total bases.

