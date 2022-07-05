MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for July 5
Major League Baseball is going to have plenty of games on Tuesday, which allows us to make some great money from MLB player props today. Continue reading below to get our best MLB prop bets today, including our favorite picks.
How to Bet on MLB Player Props Tonight (July 5)
Betting on MLB player props has never been easier. Even if sports betting isn’t legal in your state, US residents can cash in on the best MLB prop bets at the top offshore sportsbooks.
Below, we’ll break down how to bet on MLB player props tonight and claim a free $25 player props bet from BetOnline, one of the best baseball betting sites.
- Click here to get free bets for the MLB Games tonight
- Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of at least $55
- Claim your free $25 free MLB Player Props Bet, plus $1,000 Sports Betting bonus
- Bet on the MLB games tonight for free at BetOnline
The Best Online Sportsbooks for MLB Player Props Betting
MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for July 5
Once a novelty wager, today MLB player prop bets have become some of the most popular wagers to place online.
We’ll highlight three MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.
Check out our best MLB player props of the day below.
Best MLB Player Props Today (July 5): Francisco Lindor Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)
With our first MLB player prop of the day, let’s go with Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets have over 1.5 total bases. The New York Mets are going to be facing Nick Lodolo. He’s thrown in a few games this season but is making his first start back since being on the 60-day IL.
This is the perfect time for Francisco Lindor and the rest of the New York Mets lineup to show that they have one of the best offenses in all of baseball. Francisco Lindor is going to be coming into this one with a .248 batting average and has belted 13 home runs. He’s also coming into this one after an impressive 2-4 day against Cincinnati on Monday, where he ended up also belting a home run.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 5): Mike Trout Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)
With our second MLB betting prop of the night, let’s go with Mike Trout to have over 1.5 total bases. The Los Angeles Angels are going to be taking on Sandy Alcantara and although Alcantara is one of the best pitchers in baseball, Mike Trout has been elite once again this season. He’s going to be coming into this one with a .272 batting average and has already hit 23 home runs.
Trout currently has an average exit velocity in the 91st percentile, a max exit velocity in the 95th percentile, a hard hit% in the 97th percentile, and an xwOBA in the 97th percentile.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 5): Justin Upton Under 0.5 Total Bases (-105)
With our final MLB betting prop of the night, let’s go with Justin Upton of the Seattle Mariners to have less than 0.5 total bases. There is a case to be made that Justin Upton, who has only appeared in 14 games for Seattle this season, might be the worst hitter in all of baseball.
He’s only hitting .129 on the season and is 1 for his last 10. Mike Clevinger is going to be on the mound and he has high-level stuff. Throughout his career, Justin Upton has had some success playing against him, but that was back when he was one of the league’s better players.