MLB Picks Today | MLB Expert Picks and Predictions for June 17

We’re going to see 16 MLB games on Friday to profit from at the best major online sportsbooks. Continue reading below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’ve been insanely profitable recently, with nearly no losing days in three weeks.

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’ll go over two picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay of the day for June 17th.

MLB parlay betting has become a big thing over the past few years. Parlays allow us to make more money on just a few dollars and are always profitable.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 17): Milwaukee Brewers ML (-110)

With our first MLB betting pick of the night let’s look for the Milwaukee Brewers to get back on track and beat the Cincinnati Reds outright. The Brewers have been struggling recently, only winning two out of their last 10 games. However, the Reds are going to be coming in with the second-worst record in the National League at 23-40 and this is the perfect time for Milwaukee to get back on track.

Hunter Greene Is going to be on the mound for Cincinnati and he’s had a rough start to his major league career. Hitters in the Milwaukee Brewers lineup have hit over .320 against him and also have an average of 93 MPH. This season, Greene is currently 3-7 with a 5.10 era.

Milwaukee has struggled offensively throughout the season, but they’ve also been able to hit a ton of home runs, which has saved their offense. They currently have the fourth-most home runs in the league with 81.

Bet on the Brewers (-110) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 17): SF Giants -1.5 (-120)

With our second pick of the day, let’s go with the San Francisco Giants to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates by -1.5 runs. The Giants are going to be coming into this one at 7-3 in their last 10 games, but just lost a disappointing one to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. With them taking on a Pittsburgh Pirates team that’s only managed to win one out of their last 10 games, the Giants should be able to get back on track.

Carlos Rodon Is going to be on the mound here for San Francisco and he’s held hitters in the current Pittsburgh Pirates lineup to a .151 batting average. On the season, Carlos Rodon currently has a 3.18 ERA. In his last outing, he threw six innings of two-hit baseball against the Los Angeles Dodgers and also struck out eight.

Bet on the Giants (-120) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 17): New York Yankees ML (-115)

Lastly, our pick of the night is going to be taking the New York Yankees to beat the Toronto Blue Jays outright. Whenever we can get a line like this for the Yankees, it feels like a great time to back them. New York is going to be coming into this one at 47-16 and has managed to win nine out of their last 10 games. The Blue Jays, on the other hand, are going to be coming into this one at 37-26 and just had a tough series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Jordan Montgomery is going to get the ball for the New York Yankees and he’s done a great job against the current Toronto Blue Jays lineup. He has a strikeout percentage that’s nearly 25%. On the season, he currently has a 2.70 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP.

Bet on the Yankees (-115) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +554 parlay odds at BetOnline.

Bet on the MLB Parlay of the Day (+554) at BetOnline

Like this: Like Loading...