MLB Picks Today | MLB Expert Picks and Predictions for June 16

We’re going to see 9 MLB games on Thursday to profit from at the best major online sportsbooks. Continue reading below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’ve been insanely profitable recently, with no losing days in two weeks.

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’ll go over two picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay of the day for June 16th.

MLB parlay betting has become a big thing over the past few years. Parlays allow us to make more money on just a few dollars and are always profitable.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 16): San Diego Padres ML (-170)

With the first pick of the night, let’s go with the San Diego Padres to beat the Chicago Cubs outright on the moneyline. The Padres just won on Wednesday against the Cubs by 14 runs. The Padres have scored over 12 runs in each of their last two games against the Cubs and that trend should continue.

Matt Swarmer is going to be on the mound for the Chicago Cubs and that’s perfect for San Diego. He’s going to be coming into this with a 4.24 ERA and coming off an outing where he just gave up six earned runs in only five innings pitched against the New York Yankees.

San Diego has been one of the better teams in all of baseball on the mound this year. They currently have the fifth-best team era in the league at 3.32.

Joe Musgrove is going to be on the mound for San Diego. He’s currently 7-0 with a 0.93 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP.

Take the Padres ML.

Bet on the Padres (-170) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 16): Cleveland Guardians ML (-130)

With our second pick of the night, let’s go with the Cleveland Guardians to beat the Colorado Rockies outright. Both of these teams haven’t been great to start the season, but Cleveland has certainly been better and is playing excellent baseball throughout their last 10 games. Throughout their last 10 games, Cleveland has managed to win eight of those. The Rockies on the other hand, are already nine games below .500 and have only won four of their last 10.

In the first two games of the series, The Guardians were able to come away with a 4-3 and a 7-5 win.

Triston McKenzie is going to be on the mound for Cleveland. He’s held hitters in the current Colorado Rockies lineup to a 173 xBA and has an average exit velocity below 80 mph.

Bet on the Guardians (-130) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 16): Texas Rangers ML (-155)

Lastly, let’s take the Texas Rangers to beat the Detroit Tigers outright. Texas is going to be coming into this one after a disappointing series against the Houston Astros and has only won four out of their last six games. The Tigers, on the other hand, have arguably been the worst team in baseball throughout the season as they’ve only won three out of their last 10.

A major reason why the Tigers have struggled this season is because of their 16th-ranked team ERA. They’re going to be coming in with a 3.96-team era. The Texas Rangers have been hitting home runs at an above-average rate this season as they currently have the six most in baseball with 78.

Bet on the Rangers (-155) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +362 parlay odds at BetOnline.

Bet on the MLB Parlay of the Day (+362) at BetOnline

Like this: Like Loading...