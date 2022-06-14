MLB Picks Today | MLB Expert Picks and Predictions for June 14

We’re going to see 16 MLB games on Tuesday to profit from at the best major online Sportsbook. Continue reading below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’ll go over two picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay of the day for June 14th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 14): St. Louis Cardinals Game 1 ML (-165)

The first bet of the night is going to be taking the St. Louis Cardinals to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on the moneyline. The Pirates are one of the worst teams in all of baseball and with St. Louis realizing that they need to continue building a bigger lead in the National League Central, they should come out and play their best baseball.

JT Brubaker is going to be on the mound for Pittsburgh and that’s great news for the Cardinals’ offense. The St. Louis Cardinals have hit .349 against and have an average exit velocity of 89.3 MPH.

Take the Cardinals ML.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 14): San Francisco Giants -1.5 (-120)

Our final bet of the night is going to be taking the San Francisco Giants to beat the Kansas City Royals by -1.5 runs. Logan Webb is going to get the start for San Francisco and that’s going to be the reason behind this pick. Webb’s one of the best pitchers in baseball and has found success this season with his 5-2 record.

The Kansas City Royals also have one of the worst offenses in baseball. If San Francisco can come out and score a few runs, they should be able to come away with an easy win.

Take the Giants -1.5.

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the two picks that we talked about above and for the Boston Red Sox to beat the Oakland Athletics outright.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +328 parlay odds at BetOnline.

