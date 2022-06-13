MLB Picks Today | MLB Expert Picks and Predictions for June 13

We’re going to see plenty of MLB games on Monday to profit from the best major online Sportsbook. Continue reading below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day.

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’ll go over two picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay of the day for June 13th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 13): St. Louis Cardinals ML (-170)

Although the moneyline is a bit high in this game, let’s go with the St. Louis Cardinals to win this game outright against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They might have some issues putting together runs considering that Mitch Keller has looked great against him throughout his career, but they should still be able to win this game outright. This is one of those picks that the analytics don’t necessarily back up, but St. Louis is significantly better than the Pirates and should be able to come away with the win.

Take the Cardinals ML.

Bet on the STL Cardinals (-170) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 13): Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (-140)

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a someone interesting start to this season. They’re clearly one of the better teams in Major League Baseball, but could be better. The Blue Jays are going to be coming into this one at 35-24 and have won six out of their last 10 games. Six out of their last 10 games isn’t a bad thing by any means, but for a team as talented as Toronto, they’re hopeful that they can be a bit better.

With Alek Manoah getting the start here for the Blue Jays, it feels like a great time to back them. He’s been one of the best pitchers in baseball all season long and has also found plenty of success against the current Baltimore Orioles lineup. He’s held hitters in the Orioles lineup to a .167 batting average and has a strikeout percentage above 40%.

Take the Blue Jays -1.5.

Bet on the Blue Jays (-140) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the two picks that we talked about above and for the Atlanta Braves to beat the Washington Nationals outright.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +360 parlay odds at BetOnline.

Bet on the MLB Parlay of the Day (+375) at BetOnline

