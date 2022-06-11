MLB Picks Today | MLB Expert Picks and Predictions for June 11

There are plenty of MLB games to profit from at the major online sportsbooks today, with 16 MLB games scheduled. Today’s MLB picks include a plus-money parlay that has the potential to pay off handsomely for baseball fans. Get our expert MLB betting picks for tonight’s MLB games below.

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over two picks of the day for MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for June 11th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 11): St. Louis Cardinals ML (-170)

St. Louis was able to come through for us on Friday and we are looking for them to do the same thing on Saturday.

Hitters in the current Cincinnati Reds lineup have found success against Wainwright in the past, but that should change today. In 151 at-bats, hitters have hit .328 against Wainwright in the Reds lineup.

Hunter Greene hasn’t found much success in his young career and hasn’t been great against the Cardinals either. Hitters are hitting .364 against him. Greene has shown some promise, but St. Louis should be able to scratch together a few runs.

Take the Cardinals ML.

Bet on the STL Cardinals (-170) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 11): Milwaukee Brewers ML (-150)

The Milwaukee Brewers have been bad recently, very bad. There is simply no other way to put it. In their last 10 games, Milwaukee has only won one of those games.

On Friday, they were embarrassed by the Washington Nationals, losing 11-5. But, Milwaukee is a far more talented team than Washington, and the team’s current slump should come to an end shortly.

On the mound for Milwaukee will be Eric Lauer, who has kept hitters in the Washington Nationals lineup to a .262 batting average with an average exit velocity of only 86 mph.

Take the Brewers Moneyline.

Bet on the Milwaukee Brewers (-150) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the two picks that we talked about above and also adding the Atlanta Braves to win by -1.5 runs. Atlanta has come through for us the past few days and that should continue against a below-average Pittsburgh Pirates team.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +375 parlay odds at BetOnline.

Bet on the MLB Parlay of the Day (+375) at BetOnline

Like this: Like Loading...