MLB Picks Today | MLB Expert Picks and Predictions for June 10

MLB Expert Picks and Predictions for June 10

We will have a total of 15 MLB games on Friday to make money on. Continue reading below for our MLB picks of the day to help you make some money.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for June 10th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 10): St. Louis Cardinals ML (-140)

This series between the St. Louis Cardinals could get interesting only because Luis Castillo is going to be on the mound. Outside of this game, St. Louis should be able to win every other one somewhat easily.

In 182 plate appearances, Luis Castillo has kept Cardinals hitters to a. 250 batting average with a strikeout percentage of over 23%. The average exit velocity for batters is only 86.9 MPH, suggesting that Cincinnati may win this game.

With the fifth-best batting average in baseball, St. Louis has been able to swing the bats at a high level this season. They have also scored the sixth most runs in baseball. If they can scratch together a few runs, this is a game St. Louis should win.

Take the Cardinals ML.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 10): Tampa Bay Rays ML (+100)

The Minnesota Twins and the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay recently finished a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals, where they were able to get the sweep. Although they were able to come away with the sweep, the Cardinals are one of the better teams in baseball.

The Minnesota Twins, on the other hand, just finished a three-game series against arguably the best team in all of baseball, the New York Yankees. They did end up losing two out of those three games, but they showed some promise.

The Rays should be confident with Drew Rasmussen on the mound. Despite the small sample size, he has held the current Minnesota Twins lineup to a. 125 batting average.

Take the Rays Moneyline.

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the two picks that we talked about above and also adding the Atlanta Braves to win by -1.5 runs.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +541 parlay odds at BetOnline.

