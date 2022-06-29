MLB Picks Today | Best MLB Bets for Today June 29
On Wednesday, we’ll have a great opportunity to profit from our MLB picks. Continue reading for our MLB prediction and pick of the day. You will get our three favorite plays of the day here.
MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (June 29)
Below, we'll go over our favorite MLB play of the day for June 29th.
Our MLB picks have been profitable lately, so come check them out and win with us.
MLB Predictions Today: LA Dodgers -1.5 (-125)
|Moneyline
|+165
|-195
|Run Spread
|+1.5(+105)
|-1.5 (-125)
|Total Runs
|Over 11 (-115)
|Under 11 (-105)
The Los Angeles Dodgers looked horrible on Tuesday night and ended up losing to the Colorado Rockies, 7-4. The Dodgers couldn’t do enough on the mound and that resulted in the Rockies taking an early 6-2 lead, which the Dodgers were never able to come back from.
With Julio Urias getting the start here for the Los Angeles Dodgers, it should be a great time to back them. He’s one of the better pitchers in all of baseball this season as he currently has a 2.48 ERA and a 1.01 WHI{.
He’s coming off an outing against a legit Atlanta Braves lineup where he threw six innings and only gave up three hits with one earned run. He’s also struck out at least nine hitters in two of his last three starts and should be able to find success against a Colorado Rockies lineup that does struggle at times, despite this one being played at Coors.
MLB Predictions Today: Texas Rangers ML (-115)
|Moneyline
|-105
|-115
|Run Spread
|+1.5(-165)
|-1.5 (+140)
|Total Runs
|Over 8.5 (-115)
|Under 8.5 (-105)
The Texas Rangers have come through for us the past two days and there’s no reason not to take them again as they’re taking on a Kansas City Royals team that might be the worst in the American League.
The Rangers have been playing great baseball recently, resulting in them almost being over .500 after a rough start. The Royals are going to be coming into this one at 26-47 and a major reason why for their early-season struggles is because of how bad they have been on the offensive side of the ball. The Royals are going to be coming into this one with the ninth-worst team batting average in all of baseball.
The Rangers’ pitching staff hasn’t necessarily been great this season, but their elite offense has been showing up throughout the past few weeks. The Rangers currently have the eighth-most home runs in all of baseball with 92.
MLB Predictions Today: Toronto Blue Jays ML (-165)
|Moneyline
|+140
|-165
|Run Spread
|+1.5(-145)
|-1.5 (+125)
|Total Runs
|Over 8.5 (-115)
|Under 8.5 (-105)
With our final MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Toronto Blue Jays to beat the Boston Red Sox outright on the moneyline. The Blue Jays came away with an impressive 6-5 walk-off win as they were able to score two runs in the bottom of the 9th after a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. single. The Blue Jays are currently 42-32 and with their ace Alek Manoah getting the start here, this is a game that they should be able to come away with.
The Blue Jays’ right-handed pitcher currently has a 2.05 ERA, a 0.96 WHI{, and a 9-2 record. The Blue Jays’ offense is also one of the better in baseball to start the season as they’ve hit home runs at an above-average rate with 98 and are also hitting .257 as a team.