MLB Picks Today | Best MLB Bets for Today June 28
On Tuesday, we’ll have a great opportunity to profit from our MLB picks. Continue reading for our MLB prediction and pick of the day. You will get our three favorite plays of the day here.
MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (June 28)
Below, we’ll go over the MLB our favorite MLB play of the day for June 28th.
MLB Predictions Today: LA Dodgers -1.5 (-140)
|Bet
|Rockies
|Dodgers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+185
|-215
|Run Spread
|+1.5(+120)
|-1.5 (-140)
|Total Runs
|Over 11 (-115)
|Under 11 (-105)
With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Los Angeles Dodgers to beat the Colorado Rockies by -1.5 runs. The Dodgers haven’t necessarily been playing great baseball recently as they’re 6-4 in their last 10 games and ended up losing the first game of the series 4-0, but they should be able to come through for us with Clayton Kershaw taking the mound.
With Clayton Kershaw getting the start with a Dodgers lineup that has one of the best batting average in baseball and has already belted the 10th most home runs, this is a game that they should be able to win at Coors Field.
With them getting shutout in game 1 of the series, it seems likely that Los Angeles is going to be able to come out and do everything that they typically do.
MLB Predictions Today: Texas Rangers ML (-155)
|Bet
|Royals
|Rangers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+135
|-155
|Run Spread
|+1.5(-130)
|-1.5 (+110)
|Total Runs
|Over 8.5 (-115)
|Under 8.5 (-105)
For our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Texas Rangers to beat the Kansas City Royals outright. The Rangers took care of business in game 1 of the series as they ended up walking away with a 10-4 victory. Texas now sits at 35-37 on the season and has played much better baseball throughout the past few weeks. The reason for the Rangers’ success is because they currently have the eighth-most home runs in all of baseball with 91.
With them taking on a Kansas City Royals team that struggled on both sides of the ball this season as they currently have a .238 team batting average and have only belted 57 home runs, this is the perfect time for the below-average Texas Rangers rotation to find some success and their bats continuing to do what they’ve been doing all season long.
MLB Predictions Today: Chicago White Sox ML (+110)
|Bet
|White Sox
|Angels
|Play
|Moneyline
|+110
|-130
|Run Spread
|+1.5(-175)
|-1.5 (+150)
|Total Runs
|Over 9.5 (-115)
|Under 9.5 (-105)
With our final betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Chicago White Sox to beat the Los Angeles Angels outright. The White Sox and the Angels have been two of the more interesting teams in baseball to start the season, but the Angels were able to come away with a 4-3 win in game 1 and it’ll be likely if the White Sox find a way to bounce back.
The White Sox have struggled for parts throughout the year and a major reason why for that is because they aren’t hitting the way that many people were expecting them to. They do have an above-average batting average at .251 as a team, but they only have hit 59 home runs through 72 games. For a White Sox team that’s had one of the betters lineups in baseball for the past few years, there are some things that they’re going to have to work on if they want to be the team that they were expecting to be and have been.