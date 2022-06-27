MLB Picks Today | Best MLB Bets for Today June 27

On Thursday, we’ll have a great opportunity to profit from our MLB picks. Continue reading for our MLB prediction and pick of the day. You will get our three favorite plays of the day here.

MLB Predictions Today: Minnesota Twins ML (-125)

With our first MLB picks and predictions of the day, let’s go with the Minnesota Twins to beat the Cleveland Guardians outright. The Twins and the Guardians have been the two best teams in the American League Central this season, but the Twins are currently in first place by two games.

Sonny Gray is going to be on the mound here for the Minnesota Twins and he’s done a great job being the Cleveland Guardians throughout his career. He’s held hitters to a .274 batting average and they also have an average exit velocity below 88 MPH. The Guardians have been playing well throughout the past month or so, but the Minnesota Twins offense has been clicking on all cylinders as they currently have the ninth-best batting average and have already belted 83 home runs on the year.

MLB Predictions Today: NY Yankees -1.5 (-150)

With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the New York Yankees to beat the Oakland Athletics by -1.5 runs. The New York Yankees have undoubtedly been the best team in all of baseball to start the season, while the Oakland Athletics have arguably been the worst.

The Yankees just had arguably their toughest stretch of the season where they played the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, and Houston Astros. Not only did the Yankees play at a high level against all those teams, but they also shut down some doubters throughout that stretch.

With them now playing an Oakland Athletics team that’s nowhere near as good as their last three opponents, this is a series that the Yankees are likely going to sweep.

MLB Predictions Today: Toronto Blue Jays ML (-180)

For our final pick of the night, let’s go with the Toronto Blue Jays to beat the Boston Red Sox outright. The Blue Jays have been a disappointing team recently, only winning three out of their last 10 games, while the Red Sox have managed to win eight out of their last 10 games. Although the trends wouldn’t necessarily tell us to take the Blue Jays in this one, with them throwing Kevin Gausman, they should be able to sneak out a win.

The 31 year-old currently has a 3.19 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP. He’s coming off an impressive outing against the Chicago White Sox where he struck out seven hitters in six innings pitched and only gave up two earned runs. Toronto is going to have to figure out a few things on the mound, but if they can against the Red Sox, this is certainly a series that they can win.

