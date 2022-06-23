MLB Picks Today | Best MLB Bets for Today June 23

On Thursday, we'll have a great opportunity to profit from our MLB picks. Continue reading for our MLB prediction and pick of the day.

MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (June 23)

Below, we’ll go over the MLB our favorite MLB play of the day for June 23rd.

Our MLB picks have been profitable lately, so come check them out and win with us.

MLB Predictions Today: NY Yankees ML (-125)

With our first MLB play of the day, let’s go with the New York Yankees to beat the Houston Astros outright on the moneyline. The Yankees are going to be coming into this one after an impressive 5-4 win against the Tampa Bay Rays and are 51-18 of the season. Plenty of the reason for the Yankees’ early success is that they’ve hit the most home runs in baseball with 115 and are also hitting .246 as a team.

Jameson Taillon is going to be on the mound here for the Yankees and that should be good news for them. He’s going to be coming into this as one of the better pitchers in their rotation as he currently has a 1.06 WHIP, a 2.70 ERA, and an 8-1 record.

MLB Predictions Today: Chicago White Sox ML (-155)

Moving on to our second pick, let’s go with the Chicago White Sox to beat the Baltimore Orioles outright. Both teams have struggled to start the season as the Orioles are going to be coming into this one at 31-39 and the White Sox are going to be coming in at 33-34. Although the White Sox have struggled as well, there’s no argument that they aren’t a better team than Baltimore when they’re on top of their game.

The White Sox are coming off a great series against the Toronto Blue Jays where they were able to come away with two out of three games. If Chicago can replicate what they did against Toronto, they have an opportunity to win three or four games in the series.

MLB Predictions Today: San Diego Padres ML (-150)

With our final pick of the night, let’s go with the San Diego Padres to beat the Philadelphia Phillies outright. Both the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres have managed to play great baseball this year as the Phillies are currently 36-34 and the Padres are 44-27.

San Diego is currently 7-3 in their last 10 games and is coming off an impressive sweep against a tough Arizona Diamondbacks team. Plenty of the reason for the early season success in San Diego is because of their 3.42 team ERA, which ranks them fifth in baseball.

Joe Musgrove is going to be on the mound here for the San Diego Padres and that should be great news for them. He’s held hitters in the current Philadelphia Phillies lineup to just a .185 batting average in a huge sample size and also has a strikeout percentage of 41.8%. If the Padres offense can come out and do what everybody knows they can, this is a game that San Diego should be able to win.

