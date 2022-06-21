MLB Picks Today | Best MLB Bets for Today June 21

On Tuesday, we’ll have a great opportunity to profit from our MLB picks. Continue reading for our MLB prediction and pick of the day. You will get our three favorite plays of the day here.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (June 21)

Below, we’ll go over the MLB our favorite MLB play of the day for June 21st.

Our MLB picks have been profitable lately, so come check them out and win with us.

MLB Predictions Today: Miami Marlins ML (-130)

For our first pick of the night, let’s go with the Miami Marlins to beat the Colorado Rockies outright. The reason behind this pick is that the Colorado Rockies have struggled away from Coors Field.

They’re going to be coming into this one with an 11-18 record away from Coors, while Miami has managed to go over .500 on their home field. Daniel Castano is going to be on the mound for the Miami Marlins and he’s had elite stuff to start the season.

He’s going to be coming in with a 0.00 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP in 10.2 Innings pitched. He made his first start of the year against the Philadelphia Phillies a week ago and threw 6.2 innings of no run baseball.

MLB Predictions Today: Philadelphia Phillies ML(-120)

With our second pick of the day, let’s go with the Philadelphia Phillies to beat the Texas Rangers outright. Both of these teams have been two of the more interesting in baseball to start the season as the Phillies are going to be coming in at 36-32 and the Rangers are going to be coming in at 31-35. Although the Phillies are only four games over .500, they’ve been one of the hottest teams in baseball recently and that’s going to be the reason behind this pick.

Kyle Gibson Is going to be on the mound here for Philadelphia and this could be good news for us. He’s going to be coming into this one with a 4.04 ERA in a 4-2 record. His stuff has been above average this year and for a Texas Rangers lineup that does randomly struggle at times, Gibson should be able to keep them at bay.

MLB Predictions Today: Toronto Blue Jays ML (-130)

For our final pick of the night, let’s go with the Toronto Blue Jays to beat the Chicago White Sox outright. The Blue Jays have been playing some disappointing baseball recently as they’ve only managed to win four out of their last 10 games and are already 12 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East.

Although the Blue Jays have been struggling recently, it’s a good time for them to get back on track with Kevin Gausman getting the start. Kevin Gausman is going to be coming into this one with a 3.2 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP on the year. He’s coming off a disappointing outing where he threw 2.1 innings and gave up seven runs, which means that he should be able to bounce back in this one and give us a few of strong innings and help the Blue Jays get a win.

More MLB Betting Offers