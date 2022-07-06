MLB Picks Today | Best MLB Bets for Today July 6
On Wednesday, we’ll have a great opportunity to profit from our MLB picks. Continue reading for our MLB prediction and pick of the day. You will get our three favorite plays of the day here.
MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (July 6)
Below, we’ll go over the MLB our favorite MLB play of the day.
Our MLB picks have been profitable lately, so come check them out and win with us.
MLB Predictions Today: NY Yankees -1.5 (-135)
|Bet
|Pirates
|Yankees
|Play
|Moneyline
|+185
|-215
|Run Spread
|+1.5(+115)
|-1.5 (-135)
|Total Runs
|Over 8.5 (-115)
|Under 8.5 (-105)
With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the New York Yankees to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates by -1.5 runs. The Yankees didn’t come through for us yesterday as they ended up losing 5-2, but that should mean that they bounce back and get an easy win here.
There’s no denying that the Pittsburgh Pirates have actually been playing decent baseball throughout this year, but the New York Yankees are the top team in all of baseball right now. A major reason why the Yankees have succeeded this year is because of their league-leading 2.93 ERA.
The Yankees have also found plenty of success at the plate this season as they’ve already belted 133 home runs on the year, which ranks them first in all of baseball.
MLB Predictions Today: Toronto Blue Jays ML (-190)
|Bet
|A’s
|Blue Jays
|Play
|Moneyline
|+160
|-190
|Run Spread
|+1.5(+100)
|-1.5 (-120)
|Total Runs
|Over 8 (-115)
|Under 8 (-105)
Let’s go with the Toronto Blue Jays to beat the Oakland Athletics on the moneyline for our second MLB betting pick of the night. The Toronto Blue Jays suffered two tough losses, 5-1 on Monday and 5-3 on Tuesday. It’s certainly disappointing that the Blue Jays have dropped the first two games of this three-game series against the Oakland Athletics, who are perhaps the worst team in baseball.
The Oakland Athletics have been baseball’s worst team in terms of statistics. They now rank seventh-worst in the league in terms of team ERA and have the worst team batting average in the league at .212 Toronto should be able to beat them and secure at least one victory away from home in this series.
MLB Predictions Today: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-110)
|Bet
|Nationals
|Phillies
|Play
|Moneyline
|+190
|-225
|Run Spread
|+1.5(-110)
|-1.5 (-110)
|Total Runs
|Over 8.(-115)
|Under 8 (-105)
With our final MLB betting pick of the day, let’s go with the Philadelphia Phillies to defeat the Washington Nationals by -1.5. The Philadelphia Phillies, who are now in third place in the National League East with a chance to win the division thanks to the Mets not playing well recently, have been arguably one of the best teams in baseball over the past month.
Philadelphia will be tossing Aaron Nola and he should continue keeping a below-average Nationals lineup at bay. He has roughly a 30% strikeout rate and has managed to hold Washington Nationals hitters to a .195 batting average. In the previous few weeks, Philadelphia’s offense has also been clicking. They just defeated Washington on Tuesday night by scoring 11 runs.