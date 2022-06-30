MLB Picks and Parlays Today | MLB Expert Picks and Parlays for June 30
We’re going to see many MLB games on Thursday to profit from at the best major online sportsbooks. Continue reading below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day.
MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today
Below, we’ll go over three picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay of the day for June 30th.
MLB parlay betting has become a big thing over the past few years. Parlays allow us to make more money on just a few dollars and are always profitable.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 30): Seattle Mariners ML (-190)
Let’s go with the Seattle Mariners to defeat the Oakland Athletics outright for our first MLB betting pick of the night. The Oakland Athletics have clearly been the worst team in the American League and are debatably the worst team in all of baseball.
The Seattle Mariners haven’t necessarily been much better than them, but they’ve been playing excellent baseball lately and have won seven of their last 10 games. This pick is because of how well Seattle has been playing lately and since they have won two impressive series over the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels. The Oakland Athletics have lost three of their last ten games, and in their most recent series with the New York Yankees, they were recently swept.
One of the top pitchers in baseball this season, Logan Gilbert, will be on the mound for the Seattle Mariners. He will be heading into this with an 8-3 record, a 2.44 ERA, and a 1.09 WHIP.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 30): Milwaukee Brewers ML (-130)
The Milwaukee Brewers are our second MLB betting pick of the evening, and we think they will easily defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates, who are still 15 games under .500, will enter this game on the heels of an excellent 8-7 victory against the Washington Nationals. The Milwaukee Brewers will enter this game with a record of 44-33 and seven wins in their previous 10 games.
The Brewers just completed an impressive two-game series sweep against the Tampa Bay Rays, and if they can repeat that feat against the Pirates, they should be able to win this series and this game.
The Milwaukee Brewers’ Adrian Houser will take the mound in this one. He has limited the current Pittsburgh Pirates lineup to just a .206 batting average and an exit velocity below 87 MPH.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 30): Cleveland Guardians (-155)
For our final MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Cleveland Guardians to beat the Minnesota Twins outright. This is going to be one of the more interesting games of the day, especially after what happened last night. The Twins ended up taking a late lead and scored three runs in the top of the 10th before Josh Naylor ended up hitting a walk-off three-run home run. The Guardians have been clicking on all cylinders to start the season and are only two games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins.
Although the Twins have played better than them the season, Shane Bieber is going to be on the mound and that’s excellent news for us and at the Guardians. He currently has a 3.07 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP on the season.
Best MLB Parlay Bet Today
Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above.
Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +347 parlay odds at BetOnline.