MLB Picks and Parlays Today | MLB Expert Picks and Parlays for June 29
We’re going to see many MLB games on Wednesday to profit from at the best major online sportsbooks. Continue reading below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day.
MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today
Below, we’ll go over two picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay of the day for June 29th.
MLB parlay betting has become a big thing over the past few years. Parlays allow us to make more money on just a few dollars and are always profitable.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 29): Seattle Mariners ML (-140)
With our first MLB betting pick of the day, let’s go with the Seattle Mariners to beat the Baltimore Orioles outright on the money line. The Seattle Mariners have been playing pretty below-average baseball throughout the entire year, but this the perfect series for them to get back on track. They were able to come away with a 2-0 win against the Orioles on Tuesday night and with this game being the deciding factor on who’s going to win the series, Seattle should come out with a bit more energy in this one.
The Mariners are going to start Chris Flexen and the youngster hasn’t found much success against the current Baltimore Orioles lineup throughout his career, but he’s had decent stuff for Seattle throughout the season.
If Seattle is going to win this game, their offense is going to have to show up. They currently have the sixth-worst batting average in all of baseball at .232 as a team and have belted 79 home runs on the season. This is the perfect time for them to do something with Austin Voth getting the start.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 29): Minnesota Twins ML (-110)
With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Minnesota Twins to beat the Cleveland Guardians outright. Both the Guardians and the Twins have been the two best teams in the American League Central this season. Minnesota is playing very well recently and that resulted in them coming away with two of the first 3 games of this series.
This is going to be a 5 game set between the two American League Central teams, so this one could get interesting. Dylan Bundy is going to be on the mound here for the Minnesota Twins and he’s going to be the reason behind this pick. Dylan Bundy has held hitters in the current Cleveland Guardians lineup to a .231 batting average and has struck out 22.7% of hitters that he’s faced.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 29): Miami Marlins ML (-125)
For our final MLB pick of the night, let’s go with the Miami Marlins to beat the St Louis Cardinals outright. Sandy Alcantara is going to be on the mound here for the Miami Marlins and he’s been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball to start the season. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher is coming into this one with a 1.95 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP. He’s coming off a disappointing outing against the New York Mets where he ended up giving up four earned runs in seven Innings, but even that isn’t too bad.
The St. Louis Cardinals do have their struggles offensively at times and this is the perfect time for Sandy Alcantara to truly keep their lineup at bay. Although the Cardinals have looked better offensively this season, this team is streaky and that’s something to keep in mind here. With them facing an elite arm in Sandy Alcantara, this is a game that the Miami Marlins should be able to win.
Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above.
Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +489 parlay odds at BetOnline.