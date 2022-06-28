MLB Picks and Parlays Today | MLB Expert Picks and Parlays for June 28
We’re going to see many MLB games on Tuesday to profit from at the best major online sportsbooks. Continue reading below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day.
How to Bet on the MLB Games Today
MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today
Below, we’ll go over two picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay of the day for June 28th.
MLB parlay betting has become a big thing over the past few years. Parlays allow us to make more money on just a few dollars and are always profitable.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 28): Washington Nationals ML (-125)
With our first MLB betting pick of the day, let’s go with the Washington Nationals to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates outright. Both of these teams have been two of the worst in baseball to start the season, but the Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night and were able to come away with a 3-2 victory.
The Nationals are going to be coming into this one at 28-48 and have managed to win five out of their last 10 games.
The reason behind this pick is that Patrick Corbin is going to be on the mound. He’s held hitters in the current Pittsburgh Pirates lineup to just a .250 batting average and an exit velocity below 90 mph.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 28): Minnesota Twins ML (-110)
With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Minnesota Twins to beat the Cleveland Guardians outright. The Minnesota Twins are going to be coming into this one at 42-33 and were able to come away with an impressive 11-1 victory in the first game of this 5-game set.
Both the Guardians and the Twins are the two top teams in the American League Central and Minnesota has frankly been better than them to start the season. The Twins are clicking on all cylinders offensively and it’s been a major reason why this team is one of the best in the American League. Minnesota currently has the seventh-best team batting average in all of baseball and have also hit the 10th most home runs.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 28): Cincinnati Reds ML (+100)
For our final MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Cincinnati Reds to beat the Chicago Cubs outright. The Cincinnati Reds have undoubtedly been one of the worst teams in all of baseball this season as they currently sit at 25-47, but the Chicago Cubs haven’t been much better at 28-25. With Luis Castillo going to start here for the Cincinnati Reds, it’s always a good time to back them.
Luis Castillo is going to be coming into this one with above-average stuff on the season as he currently has a 3.71 ERA. His strikeout stuff has been elite as he has struck out at least six hitters in more than half of his nine starts this year.
Best MLB Parlay Bet Today
Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above.
Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +587 parlay odds at BetOnline.