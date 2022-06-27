MLB Picks and Parlays Today | MLB Expert Picks and Parlays for June 27

We’re going to see many MLB games on Monday to profit from at the best major online sportsbooks. Continue reading below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day.

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’ll go over two picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay of the day for June 27th.

MLB parlay betting has become a big thing over the past few years. Parlays allow us to make more money on just a few dollars and are always profitable.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 27): Los Angeles Dodgers ML (-180)

With our first MLB betting play of the night, let’s go with the Los Angeles Dodgers to beat the Colorado Rockies outright. The Rockies are going to be throwing Chad Kuhl and he’s had a rough past few starts.

He’s going to be coming into this one after outings where he gave up four, three, and five earned runs in only five innings pitched in two of those three outings.

With a Los Angeles Dodgers lineup that’s arguably the best in baseball as they currently have hit the 10th most home runs and also have a team batting average that’s in the top five, they should be able to continue swinging the bats well at Coors Field.

Bet on the Dodgers (-180) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 27): Chicago White Sox ML (-140)

For our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Chicago White Sox to beat the Los Angeles Angels for plus money. The Angels have just been an interesting team to start the season as they currently sit at 35-40 and have won five out of their last 10 games. They’re coming into this one after a disappointing series against a Seattle Mariners team that’s been one of the worst in baseball as they lost two out of three against them.

The White Sox haven’t been great this season at 34-37, but it’s only a matter of time before this team figures it out. The White Sox are going to be throwing Lucas Giolito and that should be good news for us. Lucas Giolito is usually one of the better pitchers in baseball, but he’s had a bad past few starts. However, he threw against the Los Angeles Angels earlier in the year and threw six innings while striking out seven.

Bet on the White Sox (-140) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 27): Seattle Mariners ML (-145)

With our final MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Seattle Mariners to beat the Baltimore Orioles outright. As we previously noted, the Seattle Mariners have been one of the more disappointing teams in baseball this season at 34-40. However, they’re coming off two impressive series against the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels and this could be the start that this team needs to get their season turned around.

With George Kirby getting the start here, Seattle should feel confident about what they can do. He currently has a 3.12 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP while striking out 47 hitters in 49 innings.

Seattle has now won five out of their last six games and with them taking on a Baltimore Orioles team that has been struggling to start the season, it would make sense if they find a way to get a win.

Bet on the Mariners (-145) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +459 parlay odds at BetOnline.