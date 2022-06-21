MLB Picks and Parlays Today | MLB Expert Picks and Parlays for June 21

We’re going to see many MLB games on Tuesday to profit from at the best major online sportsbooks. Continue reading below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’ve been insanely profitable recently, with nearly no losing days in three weeks.

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’ll go over two picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay ofthe day for June 21st.

MLB parlay betting has become a big thing over the past few years. Parlays allow us to make more money on just a few dollars and are always profitable.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 21): Boston Red Sox ML (-190)

With our first pick of the night, let’s go with the Boston Red Sox to beat the Detroit Tigers on the moneyline. The Red Sox are going to be coming into this one playing below-average baseball throughout the year, but they should be able to stay hot against a Detroit Tigers team that’s currently 26-41. The Red Sox were able to come away with a 5-2 victory in game 1 of the series and have won seven out of their last 10 games.

The Red Sox are going to be coming into this with the third-best batting average in baseball at .258 and have also belted 64 home runs on the year. The reason for some of their early-season struggles could be because of their pitching staff as they currently have a 3.62 team ERA.

Bet on the Red Sox (-190) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 21): Atlanta Braves ML (-170)

With our second pick of the night, let’s go with the Atlanta Braves to beat the San Francisco Giants outright on the moneyline. The Giants are going to be thrown Anthony DeSclafani and the current Atlanta Braves lineup has done a great job against him. Hitters are hitting .273 against him and also have an average exit velocity above 92 MPH.

The Braves are going to be coming up this one as one of the hottest teams in baseball as they just got finished with a 14-game winning streak and have managed to win eight out of their last 10 games.

They came away with a 2-1 victory in game 1 of this series. They currently have the seventh-best team batting average in the league and have also hit the second-most home runs in baseball.

Bet on the Braves (-170) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 21): New York Yankees ML (-155)

With our last pick of the night, let’s go with the New York Yankees to beat the Tampa Bay Rays outright on the moneyline. The Yankees are going to be throwing Nestor Cortes and Cortes has done a great job throughout his career against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He’s held hitters to a .203 batting average and has also found success against every team this year. He’s going to be coming into this one with a 6-2 record, a 0.93 WHIP, and a 1.9 ERA. He’s been the best pitcher in the American League to start the season and it would make sense if he is able to slow down a Tampa Bay Rays lineup that currently has the 25th worst batting average in the league.

The Yankees are going to be coming into this one with 50 wins already on the year, as they were the first team to do so this season.

Bet on the Yankees (-155) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +298 parlay odds at BetOnline.