MLB owners agree on proposal to start 2020 season July 4 weekend

MLB owners have approved a proposal to start the 2020 season around July 4 that will now go to the MLB Players Association for its review.

The proposal is based on an 82-game regular season, ending with a 14-team playoff that would feature each league’s three division winners and eight wild-card teams, four in each league.

The designated hitter rule would be used in each league.

Teams would have 30-man active rosters with 20-player taxi squads.

Games would be played, as allowed, in home-team ballparks with no fans in attendance, with provisions in place to allow games to be moved based on local situations.

Owners and players would split revenues 50-50 under the plan, which must be agreed to by the MLBPA.

Pending approval, spring training would resume in early June, with teams having the option to train at their home ballparks.

Story by Chris Graham

